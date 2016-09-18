Keeping it fresh

Three years after they were formed and launched as a boy band, Freshmen is staging their first-ever major concert dubbed “3LOGY – 3rd Anniversary Concert Of Freshmen.”

According to group mentor-director Many Respall, the long wait was due to them having a hard time finding the right producer.

“There were so many offers but the thing is we want to work with the right people. Someone who wouldn’t try to change them, someone who would respect their individual talents,” he explained at a press conference.

Respall revealed the concert is not run-of-the-mill in that it will be a narrative of sorts about the band’s history.

“It will encompass stories about their experiences individually and as a group and how they got to where they are now,” Respall said.

The concert is divided into three segments: One that highlights the group’s achievements, another that accentuates the member’s individual talents, and the last focusing on the things they want to do in the near future.

Respall is proud of the Freshmen, maintaining they are the best-sounding group he has ever seen or heard.

“I have been traveling around the world and I haven’t seen anything like them,” he stressed.

Though flattered, the Freshmen would rather not let compliments like that go to their heads.

“Hindi namin pwede ipasok sa utak namin na we are the best. Hindi po pwedeng ganu’n ang pagiisip namin kasi everyday may isinisilang na artist na mas magaling sa’yo. So you have to just keep on pushing yourself to do better,” they said.

Young and good-looking

The group, composed of Patrick Abeleda, 19; Sam Ayson, 18; Third Casas, 22; Derick Gernale, 19; and Levy Montilla, 20, was formed by manager Bobby Nazareno, who originally labeled them B21C (Boys Of The First Century).

Explaining the change of name, Nazareno said, “We thought it apt kasi very fresh-looking silang lahat.”

The Freshmen are UNESCO Youth Ambassadors. They are also “movers” for HOPE (Helping One Person Everyday) and SAVE ME (Students Actions For Vital Environment And Mother Earth).

Asked about the competition in the industry, the Freshmen said, “We don’t look at them as competition. Parang, sa amin, brothers namin sila. Actually, mas happy kami kung mas maraming boy bands out there.”

As to those who want to follow their path they said, “Just keep pushing yourselves to be the best. Tuloy-tuloy lang. Believe in your dreams and you will achieve it in God’s time.”

The Freshmen has an original song out titled “Bumalik Ka Na.” It can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

“3LOGY – 3rd Anniversary Concert Of Freshmen” is for the benefit of HOPE Foundation Inc. The show is on Sept. 30, 8 p.m. at the Music Museum. (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)