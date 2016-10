Kerry: New ideas discussed at Syria meeting



(AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI) / mb.com.ph US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov look toward one another during a press conference following their meeting in Geneva where they discussed the crisis in Syria on September 9, 2016.(AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI) / mb.com.ph

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AFP) – The United States, Russia and Syria’s neighbors discussed new ideas for reviving a ceasefire in the war-torn country at a meeting Saturday in Switzerland, US Secretary of State John Kerry said.

Kerry described the meeting as a candid “brainstorming” session and that despite tensions between the parties they had agreed on the urgency of continuing to work together to restore the truce.