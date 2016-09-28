Kevin Hart tops Forbes list of highest-paid comedians

Kevin Hart (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart is literally laughing all the way to the bank. The funnyman tops the Forbes magazine list of the highest-paid comedians with earnings of $87.5 million.

Hart, who had roles in the films “Central Intelligence” and “Secret Life of Pets” as well as his lucrative “What Now?” comedy tour, dethrones longtime earnings leader Jerry Seinfeld, who made $43.5 million.

The magazine compiled the estimated income from June 2015 to June 2016.

Amy Schumer made her list debut, landing in fourth place behind Terry Fator with earnings of $17 million. Schumer is the only woman to ever make the highest-paid comedians list.

Jeff Dunham was in fifth with $13.5 million, Dave Chapelle was next with $13 million and Jim Gaffigan earned $12.5 million for seventh place.