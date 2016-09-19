Kia Motors unveils New Rio with improved design and performance

South Korea’s second largest automaker Kia Motors Corp. unveiled its all-new fourth-generation Rio (sold as Pride at home) with improved design and performance last week in hopes that its new hatchback can win hearts of European consumers.

According to Kia Motors on Sunday, it invited 150 auto journalists in Europe on Thursday (local time) to introduce them the all-new Rio that will make official debut at the upcoming Paris Motor Show scheduled to start on September 29. The fourth-generation Rio will be released in five years after its predecessor was launched in 2011.

The Korea’s second biggest carmaker said it made utmost efforts to satisfy European consumers with its all-new Rio in terms of design, driving efficiency, practicality and safety. The new hatchback boasts of simple, but sturdy looks with bigger interior space than its previous model, the company claimed.

The fourth-generation Rio’s driving performance has also improved. The car is equipped with the 1.0-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (T-GDI) Kappa engine to raise efficiency and has 120 horsepower of maximum output and 17.5㎏•m of maximum torque thanks to a six-speed transmission.

The upgraded infotainment system will allow the new Rio drivers to play either the Android Auto or Apple Carplay that will help them enjoy various features including phone calls, text messages and music while driving.

Kia designers in Korea, Europe and the U.S. closely worked together to build the fourth-generation Rio, the company said.