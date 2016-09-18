Kids enjoy learning about farming

A leisure farm in Taiwan has a way of inculcating the importance of agriculture in the young minds of kids and their parents. This is at the Tongshan Rice and Tea Resort, a member of the Taiwan Leisure Farms Development Association based in Yilan county.

GARDENING FOR THE YOUNG Children accompanied by their mothers enjoy doing hands-on preparation of mushroom fruiting bag

We visited the place recently in the company of other journalists and travel agents. What did we find when we arrived there? About a dozen kids less than 10 years old accompanied by their mothers. The kids were really enjoying straining and mixing the medium for producing mushroom spawns.

Tongshan township is where 40,000 people, mostly farmers, reside. Several years back, Tammy Chien decided to convert an old warehouse into a learning center with focus on farming. The town’s four main products are rice, mushroom, pomelo, and tea.

At the learning center, the participants experience hands-on do-it-yourself educational activities. In mushroom culture, they don’t only teach how to prepare the planting materials and to grow them. They are also taught to prepare the mushrooms into delicious dishes.

During our visit, shabu-shabu was served with different mushroom species as the main ingredients. The kids who were in a different long table also prepared their own lunch with mushrooms and other vegetables.

For a half-day session, the kids are charged a fee of 250 Taiwan dollars equivalent to P375 in Philippine money. Last year, about 8,000 kids participated in the do-it-yourself educational activities, according to Tammy Chien, the lady CEO. That’s apart from the adults who also take part in the activities.

In rice, planting rice is not the only topic that is discussed. To appreciate the rice that is cooked, there is a mini rice mill installed in the learning center where one can see how rice is milled. The rice mill can produce well polished rice. The learning center also shows how to produce brown rice that is richer in vitamins than its well-polished counterpart.

Then there is value-adding in rice. Installed in the learning center is a machine that can convert milled rice into poprice. The small machine can make poprice in just a few minutes. The popped rice is whole not broken. One kilo of rice which costs NT$100 can be worth NT$400 when sold with little expense on brown sugar to sweeten it.

The Tongshan Rice and Tea Resort had also put up a store where the farmers’ produce are sold. Most of them are in processed form.

By the way, leisure farms in Taiwan have been promoted by the government for several years now to improve the economic status of farmers. Agritourism is being promoted by the Taiwan Leisure Farms Development Association (TLFDA), which is financially supported by the government.

The association assists members in putting up their own leisure farms in the form of training, assistance in business documentation, and in promoting agritourism among local and foreign visitors.

Filipino entrepreneurs who want to put up their own leisure farms can learn a lot from visiting some of farms in Taiwan. Most of them are family-owned, some occupying only a hectare although there are also much bigger ones.