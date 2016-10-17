KidZania Manila celebrates Halloween with the Big Kids

KidZania Manila grants the children at heart a one-night-only pass to the kid-sized city.

In celebration of Halloween, grown-ups can roam around the city on “Big Kid’s Night” on Friday, October 21, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This is an answer to the adults who never had a chance to play at a place like KidZania in their childhood.

KidZania Manila “Mayor” Cookie Bartolome said, “Ever since KidZania Manila opened last year, we’ve received plea after plea from the adults who come, ‘Why wasn’t there a KidZania when we were kids? We want to play too.’ And so, here it is, Big Kids’ Night! For one night only, we open our borders to grown-ups who want to come and play.”

Interested attendees can recreate trends from the 70s, 80s or the 90s while enjoying the greatest hits of their time.

With KidZania Manila’s Treasure Trove Hunt, the kid-sized play city becomes a treasure hunting ground for misters and misses this Halloween.

As for its young citiZens, KidZania prepared a fun-filled activity for them to have a special Halloween experience from October 28–31.

Each will be given a designated time to find their tokens: 30 seconds for Naturalized, 35 seconds for Distinguished and 40 seconds for Honorable CitiZens (paZZport holders). Premium giveaways await lucky hunters who will find specially marked balls.