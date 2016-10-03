Kim Kardashian held at gunpoint; husband Kanye stops concert gig

Kim Kardashian-West was held at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris, France, multiple reports said.

Two masked men dressed as cops held the celebrity in her room on Sunday, entertainment website TMZ reported.

“She is badly shaken but physically unharmed,” a spokesperson for the Kardashians told the Daily Mail.

It remains unknown whether the celebrity was robbed.

Kardashian-West is in Paris for the fashion week and attended a runway show earlier on Sunday.

Her husband, Kanye West, abruptly stopped his performance at the Meadows music and arts festival in Queens, New York City upon learning about the incident. Reports said he arrived at the concert 30 minutes late, but his performance lasted only 20 minutes.

The concert organizers tweeted that West had to end his gig “due to an emergency.”

Due to an emergency, Kanye West had to end his performance early. Please get home safely. — The Meadows NYC (@themeadowsnyc) October 3, 2016

One Twitter user described the scene: “Kanye’s assistant pulled him to the side of the stage then Ye got on the mic saying he had a family emergency then stopped the show #Meadows.”