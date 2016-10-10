KINGMAX DDR4 Memory Kit Mod by Mr. Jengki

The case modding scene has grown remarkably throughout the year and we can see plenty of modding competition going on, hosted by renowned manufacturers like Thermaltake, MSI, and more.

One of the Modders is Mr. “Jengki WMP” from Thailand, he is a well-experienced case modder who is renowned for many of his Marvel character-themed mods and his mods can be spotted in quite a number of major events of the world.

If his Marvel character-themed mods doesn’t impress you, you might want to have a check on one of his work for Gigabyte Extreme Gaming booth at Computex 2016, the Flying Killer Machine mod that is done with extreme precision in every last detail.