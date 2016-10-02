 Knife town | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Knife town

October 2, 2016 (updated)
Knives, bolos and other bladed weapons are sold at a roadside stand in Larion Bajo, Tuguegarao City. The town is known for its metalworks. (Ceasar M. Perante)

