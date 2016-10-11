Korea Week in full blast

Scenes from ‘Confession Of Murder,’ ‘How To Use Guys With Secret Tips’ and ‘Ode To My Father’ (Photos courtesy of the Korean Film Council)

Korea Week in the Philippines is ongoing till Oct. 16 to mark Korea’s National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day or Korean Alphabet Day.

The week-long activity is spearheaded by the Korean Embassy in the Philippines, the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) and the United Korean Community Association in the Philippines (UKCA).

The National Foundation Day of Korea commemorates the founding of the nation in 2333 B.C. by the legendary god-king Dangun.

Hangeul Day is held Oct. 9 in Korea to mark the creation of Hangeul, the country’s alphabet invented by King Sejong in 1446.

Today, the Korean Embassy will hold the National Day Reception at the Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Kim Jae-Shin’s official residence.



(Photo courtesy of KCC) KCC Director Oh Choong-suk(Photo courtesy of KCC)

From Oct. 13 to 16, five Korean movies will be shown during the 2016 Korean Film Festival at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. These are “Ode To My Father,” “Beauty Inside,” “Confession Of Murder,” “How To Use Guys With Secret Tips” and “The Suspect.” Admission is free.

The 2016 Window on Korea Event, hosted by the National Library of Korea, KCC, the Ateneo Korean Studies Program and the Rizal Library, will be held from Oct. 10 to 13 at the Ateneo de Manila University Leong Hall. It aims to promote the university’s Korean Studies collection and encourage scholarship on Korea by featuring diverse aspects of contemporary Korean culture through a series of activities and seminars.

On Oct. 13, the Human Resources Development (HRD) Service of Korea will have a networking and job-fair at AIM Conference Center. Filipino workers under the Employment Permit System (EPS) who have worked previously in Korea are invited to to attend. The first session will introduce local settlement projects for workers who came back from Korea while the second session is a seminar for those who are interested to work again in Korea. Previous workers from Korea will share their experiences to the audience.

K-pop group Offroad will hold their first fan meeting in the Philippines on Oct. 14 at the KCC Wave Hall.

On Oct. 15, the 2016 Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival will be held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) to be led by the Korean Embassy, KCC and UKCA, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), CCP and ABS-CBN Orchestra.

The festival’s first part will showcase Korean traditional performances of the Serotonin Performing Arts Company and Seoul National University (SNU) Korean Music Ensemble. The ABS-CBN Orchestra and Metro Manila Community Orchestra, to be led by conductor Gerard Salonga, will also present “Beautiful Nation,” “Salidummay,” “No Piu Andrai” and “One Fine Day In October” together with Korean guest singers.

Events in the second part include a Korean and Filipino K-pop contest wherein eight Filipino and Korean teams will compete at the grand finals.

K-pop group The King, ballad singer Hwang Yohan of ABS-CBN’s “I Love OPM” and Filipino artist Derrick Monasterio will also have special performances during the competition.

The KCC together with Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold the K-Ribbon Selection Exhibit at Shangri-la Mall from Nov. 2 to 8.

As part of its promotion, there will be special performances from the Serotonin Performing Arts Company and Offroad on Oct. 16 at the East Atrium of Shangri-La Mall.

KCC will also hold the 48th Test of Proficiency on Korean (TOPIK) exam on Oct. 16.