Korean fashion brand KUHO debuts in New York

Korean fashion brand KUHO debuts in New York | pulsenews.com.kr | mb.com.ph

South Korea’s women’s wear label KUHO, a brand of Samsung C&T Corp.’s fashion group, has ramped up efforts to become a global brand with its debut in the U.S. market.

Samsung C&T’s fashion division announced on Sunday that it launched KUHO’s 2017 spring and summer collection in New York last Wednesday, and opened a showroom that will be running until September 23 in its New York branch for buyers and the media.

KUHO, launched in 2003, is one of the most rapidly growing garment brands in local department stores. Its sales are expected to exceed 100 billion won ($89 million) this year, up 33 percent from the previous year.

KUHO said that it is targeting the American contemporary market with its signature minimalistic pieces that limit the use of embellishment. Its Spring-Summer looks for 2017, inspired by circus performance, feature clowns and balloons. It invented a new body size measurement by studying different body types of women in overseas countries.

With the KUHO debut in New York, the company aims to expand its global presence to China, Hong Kong and Europe and to achieve 200 billion won in sales by 2020.