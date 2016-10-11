 Korean restaurant catches fire | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Korean restaurant catches fire

by MB Online
October 11, 2016 (updated)

A Korean restaurant along Sgt. Esguerra in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City caught fire tonight, October 11.

Netizen Ailyne Morales-Bautista posted some photos and videos of the fire in the establishment, identified as Seoul Train restaurant.

A 7:33 pm advisory from TXTFire Philippines Twitter account said the fire reached second alarm.

It was extinguished at around 7:50 pm, TXTFire tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties so far. The cause of the fire and the estimated damages are still being investigated.

