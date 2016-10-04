KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co. appoints new partners, principal

KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co., the Philippine member firm of KPMG International, announces the admission to the partnership of Vanessa P. Macamos as an audit partner; Karen Jane S. Vergara-Manese and Leandro Ben M. Robediso as tax partners; Cynthia C. Hernandez as an advisory principal; and Jeffree Mae M. Tapia as an advisory partner.

“To adapt to the evolving market, we have admitted five new partners into the partnership who are ready to make the extraordinary happen across all our functional areas of audit, tax and advisory. This insightful and diverse group of professionals brings even more strength to KPMG RGM & Co. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with our clients, they anticipate the ever-changing business landscape and find innovative solutions that deliver real results,” said Roberto Manabat, chairman and CEO of KPMG RGM &Co.

Macamos started her career at KPMG in the Philippines in December 2002. She progressed in her audit career handling clients from the financial services, retail and manufacturing, real estate and others.

Vergara-Manese has more than 13 years of experience in the tax practice, concentrating on global mobility services. She was instrumental to the exponential growth of the GMS practice in KPMG RGM &Co.

Robediso is a homegrown tax professional with nearly 12 years of tax practice. LA is currently the Knowledge Manager of the Global Compliance Management Services Line in the Philippines.

Hernandez has over 18 years of working experience – 10 with the private sector and government entities and 8 years with the transactions and corporate finance practices of audit firms. After joining KPMG RGM &Co. in 2014, she excelled as the team leader for some of its energy and natural resources and infrastructure industry engagements and collaborated with KPMG offices from Singapore, Spain and Italy to service major ENR clients.

Tapia has more than seven years of experience in various Advisory service lines such as Internal Audit, Internal Control over Financial Reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley Assistance Services, Regulatory Compliance and Enterprise Risk Management.