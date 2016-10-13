Kris moves on

Kris Aquino made a public appearance recently, her first since leaving ABS-CBN, her home network for 20 years.

During a media huddle, Kris took the chance to address various issues about her career and family, among other things.

It was in September when Kris bid the Kapamilya network adieu, going on to sign up with APT Entertainment.

Kris shared she is currently preparing for a digital project, which she described as “trailblazing.”

“Hopefully, kung mangyari ito in the next few weeks or months, ako ang mauuna talaga,” she said. “It’s always an advantage to be the first. But you have to be brave.”

She was mum, however, about her supposed TV comeback.

“TV will come. I don’t have a definitive answer about that,” Kris maintained.

A humbling experience

KRIS AQUINO: ‘If it’s also God’s will that GMA will welcome me, that’d be great.’ (Photo from Instagram)

The single mother of two cleared there’s no bad blood between her and her former network and that she actually misses them.

“I miss the work. I miss what I do. I miss the daily conversations. I miss the 12 midnight texts na ‘Ito na ’yung bagong schedule.’ I miss my cameramen. We’ve been like a family,” she said.

Kris admitted her decision to leave ABS-CBN “humbled” her.

“Siguro at that time, akala ko pagbalik ko may space pa. I over estimated my worth.

“It was my fault. I can still be there now. I was stupid. (But) there were circumstances that prevented me from signing a really prepared, fair, easy, two-page contract,” Kris said referring to previous health issues and the alleged kidnap threat issued by the bandit group Abu Sayyaf.

Kris said she went through “three weeks of hell” following her decision.

“Because several things that I thought were going to start were delayed,” she said. “I cried myself to sleep until Friday night. (Then) I just surrendered. I said, ‘God, ikaw na ang bahala. Alam ko na this is not my doing. This is not under my control.’”

Kris said she went to a church with her sisters to find peace of mind.

“And then parang pinaparamdam sa akin na ‘Kung may setback man ngayon, God just wants to see how you’ll behave while you’re waiting.’ After that, finally, I got home and I was no longer crying,” she said.

She later on revealed the blues stemmed from a delayed TV project but she refused to give more details.

“If pag-usapan ko iyan, mas lalong hindi maayos,” she said. “Sobrang taas ng respeto ko sa taong kausap ko na pareho kaming naging collateral damage lang.”

Kris maintained her contract with APT Entertainment doesn’t necessarily include her appearing on GMA shows.

“But if it’s also God’s will that GMA will welcome me, that’d be great,” she said.

She also related how fear reigned in her heart after leaving ABS-CBN.

“Natakot ako doon sa iniwan ko. Kasi minsan talaga, ’yung regret mo doon sa iniwan mo na ‘Bakit ko ba iniwan?’ Not to say na I needed to go through this. Kasi cliché as it may sound, ’yung value ng things in your life mas malalaman mo lang talaga kapag nawala na sa iyo. So ngayon mas alam ko na, for all those times na sinungitan ko ’yung staff ko, na parang hindi ko ginawang madali ang buhay para sa kanila, ngayon na-realize ko na ang hirap pala kapag biglang nawala ito,” she said.

Love and support

Her family and friends have been supportive of her new journey, among them her supposed former flame, Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista. Kris revealed she and Herbert recently met for a “very friendly” lunch.

“He knew what I’ve been going through professionally. And I think there’s enough of history there. Alam niya how much this has affected me.”

Kris added, “He’s been through defeat and he said, ‘Don’t let that define you.’ One thing that really stuck with me, is when he said na ‘One bad person should not color your judgment about everybody else.’ If the deal went south, there’s another deal.”

“Napagusapan namin lahat ng kapalpakan and pagkakamali. We realized that if you want a relationship – I’m not talking about him kasi nasa friendzone na kami – pero kung gusto mo talaga na magka-chance, keep it to yourself lalo na if you’re a public person.”

Protecting Bimby

Kris also talked about her fear that Bimby might find out through Facebook that he has a new brother. Her ex-husband James Yap’s girlfriend, Michela Cazzola, gave birth to a baby boy last August.

“It was not known to him (Bimby). I’m not disparaging them because that was their choice. And I also want them to be happy because when there’s peace and happiness in the other side, there’s also happiness in your home. Pero iyon lang, nasaktan ako kasi my son deserved to find out, na sana dineretso sa kanya. Hindi dahil nagselos ako na ‘Oh my God, nag-move on, naunahan ako.’ Hindi. As a mother, you will shield your child,” she said.

The face of detergent brand Ariel’s Wash Your Fears Summit related she traveled abroad with her kids for the occasion to “spare” Bimby.

“I was afraid of how Bimby would react over his new sibling. Thank you Lord na okay siya. Okay si Bimb, he’s in a good place. Kasi I’ve been discussing it with him. I’ve been saying, ‘Please tell me when you’re ready. Let’s make a call, let’s be the ones to call them and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to meet my brother.’ And then Bimby said, ‘Okay, mama, I’ll tell you when.’ It’s not about you, eh. It’s about your child. It’s about how it will affect your child.”

The TV host-actress hopes to see James exerting more effort for their son.

“Financially, hindi ko naman inoobliga eh. And hindi ko sinusumbat iyon. Pero siguro ’yung honesty na lang and the effort. We went through so much hell separating, annulling, TPO, PPO, lahat iyan pinagdaanan naming kaso. Pero it takes two, I think I have done my share in trying to be the mature one because I’m 10 years older so dapat lang. Pero at this stage din naman of the life of the father, it’s time to also man up,” she said.