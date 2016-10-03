Krista Miller nabbed in drug bust

Sexy starlet Krista Miller was arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) in Valenzuela City.

Miller’s partner, Aaron Medina, was also nabbed in the operation last September 30 at Barangay Tiburcio de Leon.

Krista Miller, cohorts heading back to detention after they were presented to media @manila_bulletin pic.twitter.com/dwYHEVal2j — Vanne Terrazola (@vanneelaine) October 3, 2016

QCPD said Miller was caught for selling P3,000 worth of shabu (crystal methamphetamine) to a police posing as a buyer.

QCPD said the entrapment was planned after Miller was implicated by sexy models Jeramie Padolina and Liaa Alelin Bolla.

The two women were caught along with three others the same night at Barangay Bagumbuhay, Project 4, Quezon City.

The Philippine National Police has also released today the mugshot of Miller, or Kristalyn Engle. She has been charged with violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Miller was first dragged into the illegal drug use controversy in 2014, when she and two TV dancers visited convicted drug lord Ricardo “Chacha” Camata in a hospital. She insisted then that she was only selling Camata a condominium unit.

On September 25, sexy actress Sabrina M, or Karen Pallasigue, was nabbed in an anti-illegal drug operation in Quezon City.