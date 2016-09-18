Kunal Kapoor on why Bollywood films are relatable to Filipinos

Kunal Kapoor

Awarded Indian actor Kunal Kapoor is confident Filipinos can easily relate to Bollywood films when they are shown in Tagalized version through Zee Sine over Cignal TV Channel 19.

Zee Sine, which is the first 24/7 Tagalized Bollywood Movie Channel in the Philippines, will air some movies that Kapoor starred in.

“What I know about the Philippines is that we have a lot in common. We both love food, we love our family and we love films especially romantic movies. So I think it’s wonderful that Bollywood films will finally be shown here,” commented Kapoor during the launch of Zee Sine last Sept. 14.

Kapoor believes films helps a lot in breaking racial barriers.

“I think movies is something that bonds everybody because they’re about emotions and emotions are the same across the world,” he related.

Another Indian actor at the launch was Amyra Dastur who agreed with Kapoor on how relatable Bollywood films are.

She expressed, “Bollywood is all about family and love and there are so many different aspects to it. It’s something universal and I’m so glad that the Philippines through Zee is launching a proper Bollywood channel here.”

Mukund Cairea, CEO for International Broadcast of Zee Entertainment Ltd. (ZEEL), added, “We are very excited to partner with Cignal TV to launch a Bollywood Channel for Filipino audiences. As Indians we love to celebrate life through films and we want the Filipinos to experience Bollywood because we understand that Filipinos share the same passion.”