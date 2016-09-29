 Kung-fu grass cutter | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
September 29, 2016
At first glance, this worker may seem like a character plucked out of a kung-fu movie, but is actually a grass cutter going about his daily chore on the roadside of Recto Avenue at the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga. (Erwin G. Beleo)

