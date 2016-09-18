La Divina
And our memories of elegance
Elegance was not perfection
Neither was it an illusion
It was the trail of a scent
A woman left behind
It was the fingers on the lips
That stopped vulgarity from spilling out
Not secrets shared in whispers
But stories told in consideration of others
Elegance was not a dress you put on
It was you in every detail of the dress
Silk shimmering as it caught the light
It was the gleam that shone through it
Elegance took no two-hour dress time
Or a shower with every change of clothes
You glided through every day
From moment to moment with a pigeon’s haste
There was glamour in taking your time
Easing slowly into the hours
Yet every second you considered precious
And never, never were you a minute late
Good taste was no better than good manners
Boorishness was simply bad taste
There was danger in self-entitlement
It is now turning us all into savages
It might appear like it was all fashion
But appearances don’t run deep
They only dressed up your dignity and demeanor
Draped on the gentleness of your soul
Oh but your elegance was not easy
Constantly at battle with the furies of life
It trimmed away all the excesses
If it had to smother the raging fires
Nor did elegance muffle your anger
Only set it aside where it soon subsided
Its expression was only self-indulgence
A weight on a soul that was made to fly
There is pain, there is anguish in every life
It threw you off balance, crying out only once or twice
With grit and grace, you held on to your anchor
Until the violent storms quieted down
Now that’s elegance to be remembered
From those gentler, well-mannered times
When silently we bore our crosses
And lived our life in an unforgettable style
There is glamour in our memories
But the pictures are yellowed and dog-eared
Melancholy accompanies our reminiscences
Those days are well behind us now
Elegance had such a short life
Yet it is timeless, ageless, unforgotten
A rustle of silk that continues to whisper
Perchance the season’s winds should carry it back
This poem was inspired by the late Chona Recto-Kasten, icon of the elegance of Philippine society’s storied past, and La Divina: The Life and Style of Chona Recto-Kasten, recently released by Anvil Publishing. It was authored by her only daughter, Techie Ysmael Bilbao, with Jose Mari Ugarte and snippets of the personal memories of the likes of Inno Sotto, Christian Espiritu, Nedy Tantoco, and Millet Martinez Mananquil. The biography is exclusively available at National Book Store and PowerBooks.