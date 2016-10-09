Lady Gaga graces Carpool Karaoke

Lady Gaga has taken a ride in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

The mother monster teased fans as she tweeted, “Had a li’l fun with @JKCorden today! Coming soon!”

There’s no exact date yet on when Gaga’s guesting will be broadcast.



(Courtesy: Lady Gaga’s official Twitter account) | mb.com.ph Lady Gaga tweeted about her appearance in the viral “Carpool Karaoke” segment by talk show host James Corden.(Courtesy: Lady Gaga’s official Twitter account) | mb.com.ph

Corden, host of the US talk show The Late Late Show that features the viral Carpool Karaoke segment, excitedly shared about the experience: “Best day ever!!!! Can’t wait for you all to see it! @ladygaga #CarpoolKaraoke”

Lady Gaga and Corden were sporting pink cowboy hats identical to the one she wore on the cover of her new album, “Joanne,” due on October 21.