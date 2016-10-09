 Lady Gaga graces Carpool Karaoke | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
by MB Online
October 9, 2016

Lady Gaga has taken a ride in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

The mother monster teased fans as she tweeted, “Had a li’l fun with @JKCorden today! Coming soon!”

There’s no exact date yet on when Gaga’s guesting will be broadcast.

Corden, host of the US talk show The Late Late Show that features the viral Carpool Karaoke segment, excitedly shared about the experience: “Best day ever!!!! Can’t wait for you all to see it! @ladygaga #CarpoolKaraoke”

Lady Gaga and Corden were sporting pink cowboy hats identical to the one she wore on the cover of her new album, “Joanne,” due on October 21.