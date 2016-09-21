WATCH: Lady Gaga launches Perfect Illusion music video

Mother Monster, Lady Gaga, is back with a new music video for her latest single Perfect illusion.



(Twitter @MisterBroRo / mb.com.ph) Lady Gaga “Perfect Illusion” MV(Twitter @MisterBroRo / mb.com.ph)

It first premiered during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 20) premiere of Fox’s Scream Queens and was later on uploaded to VEVO.

The video has already garnered about 500,000 views in less than an hour of its release, according to @gagadaily on Twitter.

Fans of the singer (called Little Monsters) can’t help but praise Gaga’s comeback music video.

Twitter used @TheGagaFanbase tweeted: “After 3 long years we have Lady Gaga back. Perfect Illusion is a masterpiece”.

Another said, “This is what you call a comeback! #LadyGagaNewVideo”.

“This is more than what I excepted Gaga never disappoints Little Monsters” said @HausofBerdo.

The music video, directed by Ruth Hogben and Andrea Gelardin, follows Gaga as she performs in a crowd with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, BloodPop (formerly known as Blood Diamonds), and Mark Ronson, who all co-produced the track, Billboard reported.

Perfect Illusion is Gaga’s first single from her upcoming album Joanne, which will be released on October 21.