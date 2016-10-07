Lagerfeld blames Kardashian for being too public with wealth

PARIS — Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld criticized Kim Kardashian to The Associated Press for being too flashy with her money following her $10 million heist, while Usher brushed away safety concerns around the ordeal that continued to dominate Paris Fashion Week.

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld waves to the guests at the end of the presentation of Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2017 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented Tuesday, Oct.4, 2016 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) / mb.com.ph

Chanel’s couturier suggested that Kardashian was partly to blame for the heist, in which the reality television star was tied up and robbed of millions of dollars of jewelry.

“(She is) too public, too public — we have to see in what time we live. You cannot display your wealth then be surprised that some people want to share it,” Lagerfeld said after the Chanel show.

“I don’t understand why (Kardashian) was in a hotel with no security and things like this. If you are that famous and you put all your jewelry on the net you go to hotels where nobody can come near to the room,” he added.