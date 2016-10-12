Laude family files $100,000 claim vs US govt

The family of murdered transgender Jennifer Laude has filed a $100,000 claim for damages against the United States government in connection with her death in the hands of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton.

MB FILE – Michelle Laude (center), slain transgender Jeffrey “Jennifer” Laude’s sister, holds a Petition to Cite for Indirect Contempt along with her family’s lawyers Atty. Harry Roque Jr. (left) and Atty. Virgie Suarez at the Olongapo Regional Trial Court. (Jonas Reyes) / MB.COM.PH

Kabayan Partylist Rep. Harry Roque revealed that the damages claim has been filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act which will be decided upon by a US federal court. It was filed four days before the commemoration of Laude’s death anniversary on October 11.

In a press conference, Roque, a former lawyer for the Laude family, also protested the alleged detention of Pemberton, reportedly inside an air-condition trailer at CAmp AGuinaldo, pointing out that this is in defiance of a court decision directing the US serviceman to be confined at the AFP custodial center.

“Pemberton is in an airconditioned trailer. We will formally write General Visaya about this because the court order is for the American to be detained at the AFP Custodial Center,” said Roque, referring to AFP chief of staff Gen. Ricardo Visaya.

Pemberton is serving a six to ten year prison term after being found guilty of homicide in connection with Laude’s death at the Celzone Lodge in Olongapo City on October 11, 2014.