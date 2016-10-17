Lawin to intensify before hitting Cagayan area Thursday

Typhoon “Haima” is forecast to intensify further before making landfall on Thursday morning over the Cagayan area.

Photo courtesy of PAGASA | mb.com.ph

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) expects “Haima”—to be called Lawin upon entry within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) late Monday, October 17—to grow into a super typhoon before hitting land.

It now possesses maximum sustained winds of up to 175 kph and gustiness of up to 215 kph, moving west northwest at 24 kph, based on PAGASA’s 5:00 p.m. bulletin.

It is now located at 1,245 km east of Legazpi City, Albay.

PAGASA estimates Lawin will bring moderate to heavy rainfall within its 600-km diameter.

On Tuesday afternoon, it will be located east of Baler, Aurora.

Hours after its expected landfall on Thursday, it is expected to be in the vicinity of Laoag, Ilocos Norte in the afternoon.

It is expected to leave PAR on Friday.