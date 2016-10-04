Lawmakers list hits and misses during Duterte’s first 100 days

By Ben R. Rosario, Ellson A. Quismorio, and Mario B. Casayuran

Several lawmakers gave a mixed review of President Duterte’s first 100 days in office, citing both hits and misses on the President’s scorecard.

Duterte became the country’s 16th President last June 30. In the past three months, he has waded from one controversy to another, not the least because of his coarse language. Still, he remains resolute in his crusade to stamp out the drug menace and in hammering out a lasting peace deal with communist rebels.

On Monday, congressional leaders gave their assessment of the President’s term so far.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said the sharp drop in criminality and a strong stand on the country’s sovereignty are among the top accomplishments of the Duterte administration.

But Alvarez was quick to point out that the President’s wrongly linking Pangasinan Rep. Amado Espino to drug trafficking and his reference to Adolf Hitler were particularly glaring mistakes.

In a press conference, Alvarez said Duterte has corrected his mistakes, showing his humility and human side. “Six years pa siyang mag-aapologize,” Alvarez joked, although adding Duterte was elected not to please everybody, especially the foreign community, but to address the concerns of the country.

“We have to remember that the president is fighting on a lot of fronts- illegal drugs, addressing the rebellion of both the CPP-NPA and MNLF and MILF. That is not an easy task,” he said.

Compared to his predecessors, Duterte chalked up more positive accomplishments, Alvarez said.

“At least there is a drop in criminality, it has dropped to about 50 percent at least. This is a big deal,” he said.

He dismissed Duterte’s threat to kill three million drug pushers and addicts, saying it is a mere threat that can be made against criminals.

On foreign policy, Alvarez commended Duterte for proclaiming that the Philippine sovereignty is inviolable.

“We used to be subservient to Western countries, particularly America and Europe. Now, for the first time, national interest is the priority,” said Alvarez.

On the minus side, traffic in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu is still hopelessly knotted, he said.

And Metro Manila’s railway system is also mired in glitches, Alvarez said.

The railway transit network was “privatized during the previous administration supposedly to address the problem. But up to now, nothing has happened. That problem really has to be addressed,” he said.

Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas gives Duterte good marks for quickly acting on legislative priorities.

Fariñas cited as an example the 2017 General Appropriations Act, which is expected to be approved days ahead of schedule.

Alvarez said he has no problem with granting emergency powers to Duterte as long as they are properly defined.

TOO EARLY TO JUDGE

Senator Juan Ponce Enrile played it safe, saying it is too early to judge the President’s performance.

“We should not be governed by this populist concept of 100 days to show a performance. He has been performing already. He has created a name in the world that no President has ever done, not even (the late President Ferdinand) Marcos. He has come to power like a meteor,” Enrile told a news forum sponsored by Samahang Plaridel at the historic Manila Hotel.

Enrile said the drug problem that Duterte is fighting “is nothing compared to the drug problem of America.”

“The American drug problem in terms of economy is $60 billion and they (drug syndicates) have their own private armies. That is why America cannot move as fast as we are doing it in the Philippines. They have the Sinaloa (among other drug syndicates in Central and South America) apart from the criminal syndicates that they have in the US. They have much more serious and bigger problems of drugs intrusion on that side of the planet that we have in the Philippines,’’ he said.

Enrile sees Duterte as playing his role as a President who has to govern and chooses his policies.

“You may not agree with his methodology but he is the only President that we have,” he said.

“Let us not become too impatient. The last time we had a President who never made any ripple when he entered the pond. He put his foot into the pond and nobody noticed him and he passed unnoticed,” he added, apparently referring to former President Benigno Aquino III.

“Now we have a President who has created too much wake and we are agog. We have become impatient again?” he said.

Asked if the official acts of the President during the past three months benefited Filipinos, Enrile said what the President is doing is maintaining order as “drug addiction is a lawless violence.”

“Let him do his job. Government is to govern, to control human condition… In the end we will chastise him or idolize him,” he said.