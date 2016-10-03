Lawmakers urge Duterte to push housing department

Declaring that shelter, like education and health, is a basic human right, the chairman of the House Committee on Housing and Urban Development joined the call for President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as urgent the bill that seeks to create a separate department for housing.

Negros Occidental Rep. Alfredo “Albee” Benitez said the House panel is strongly behind this call made by Vice President Leni Robredo and 1Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero, who authored one of the bills proposing to create a Department of Housing and Urban Development (DHUD).

Benitez said the bill ranks high in the list of legislative priorities that his committee has identified for immediate deliberation.

“I fully support the call to certify the bill urgent. It will put housing in the same level as education and health – a basic human right,” the senior administration lawmaker stressed.

Benitez has personally endorsed the creation of the DHUD, saying that the plan drew strong support during the Housing Summit sponsored by his committee last year.

Assigned by Duterte to take care of the housing concerns of the country, Robredo has underscored the need for the creation of a separate housing department that would address the “institutional dilemma” of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Romero joined the call for Duterte to certify the bill an urgent administration measure.

With at least one-fourth of the country’s population still homeless, Romero urged Duterte and Congress leaders to include the measure in the legislative agenda of the 17th Congress.

Romero said the rising housing backlog has made it imperative for government to consolidate the functions of key housing agencies to address the burgeoning problem.

Romero filed House Bill 3639 or the Department of Housing and Urban Development Act of 2016 that will unify the functions of the HUDCC with the planning and regulatory functions of the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board.

Under the bill, key shelter agencies such as the National Housing Authority, Home Guaranty Corporation, National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation, Home Development and Mutual Fund and the Social Housing Finance Corporation will be attached to the proposed department.

A 10-month housing summit conducted during the 16th Congress, participating government agencies, NGOs and the private sector underscored the urgency of creating the DHUD.

Romero said that with the consolidation of various functions of housing agencies, the DHUD is expected to effectively execute policies that would best address the 5.5 million housing backlog that includes an estimated 590,000 informal settler families.

“The enormous and increasing number of housing backlogs require a more concentrated government intervention that effectively sets and implements policy directions on housing and urban development,” he said.

The partylist lawmaker pointed out that there are inherent institutional weaknesses that have been noted under the current set up that allows HLURB, HUDCC and other housing agencies to operate independently.

The HUDCC sets the policy direction for the state housing program but its limited resources and authority as a mere coordinating body prevents it from implementing an overall urban development and housing strategy.

On the other hand, the HLURB, despite being an attached HUDCC body, has regulatory functions that possess weaknesses. It also lacks enough authority to effectively resolve housing and urban development controversies.

“The creation of the DHUD will address the absence of an adequate and coherent institutional set up that formulates and implements a comprehensive, integrated, inclusive and sustainable management of the housing and urban development sector,” Romero explained.

He added: “The DHUD and its attached key shelter agencies will be equipped with a strengthened adjudication commission that will provide long-term solutions in designing and managing disaster-resilient, competitive, inclusive communities.”

The proposed department is tasked to formulate a national and urban development and housing policy and strategy. It will exercise the lead role in supervising and integrating all government activities relative to housing and urban development.

The DHUD will formulate effective and efficient finance policies and programs to promote self-sustaining, private sector-led housing finance system and manage the development of proclaimed housing sites.

Zoning and land use control standards will be promulgated by the DHUD as it monitors local government compliance to housing and urban development laws and standards. It shall be the lead agency in the disposition of government lands intended for housing and will have the authority to declare urban development/ renewal sites.

“The DHUD will also put in effect a single regulatory system that shall govern all activities relative to the planning, production, marketing and management of housing and urban development,” said Romero.

The proposed agency is authorized to take over unfinished, incomplete and abandoned real estate development.