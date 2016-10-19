Lawmakers urge to stop abuses, land grabbing in ancestral domains

Leaders of indigenous peoples (IPs), organized under the Sandugo alliance, sought the help of lawmakers to stop military abuses and the land grab of their ancestral domains on Tuesday.



(Photo from @sarahelago Twitter account | Manila Bulletin) Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago of Kabataan(Photo from @sarahelago Twitter account | Manila Bulletin)

The leaders included Bai Bibyaon Ligkayan Bigkay, a famous Matigsalog woman leader and the only woman datu in Mindanao, Datu Cho Monico; Jerome Aba of Suara Bangsamoro; Minda Dalinan of the Kahugpungan ng mga Lumad sa Halayong Habagatang Mindanao; and Nenita Condez of the Salabukan Nok G’Taw Subanen.

These tribal leaders are part of the ongoing “Lakbayan ng Pambansang Minorya para sa Sariling Pagpapasya at Makatarungang Kapayapaan”.

They motored to Manila from across the nation to denounce the continued militarization of ancestral lands through Oplan Bayanihan (OPB).

“OPB is a counterinsurgency scheme planned by Washinghton and designed after the US Counterinsurgency (Coin) Guide. Even with the ongoing peace efforts of the Duterte administration, OPB continues to terrorize tribal communities, in a move that we see as a sabotage scheme perpetrated by US agents,” Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago of Kabataan said during a news briefing at the House of Representatives.

The tribal leaders also called on Congress to support the proposed two-year ban on land use conversion, saying that land use conversion had also affected ancestral lands, especially in Mindanao.

“Even our national minorities attest to the fact that land use conversion of agricultural lands is a monster that must be reined in,” Elago stated.

“We urge Congress to support the 2-year land use conversion moratorium of agricultural lands, which addresses the longstanding ploy of unscrupulous landowners and real estate developers to convert prime agricultural lands for industrial, residential, and commercial purposes to escape coverage from the agrarian reform law,” she added.