Learning Nihongo in Japan for Filipinos

There’s never been a better time to travel to Japan now that the country has relaxed—not yet lifted—its visa restrictions on Filipino tourists.

Data from the Japan Tourism Agency revealed that out of the estimated 19.74 million tourists in Japan in 2015, about 270,000 were Filipinos, relatively small compared with ASEAN neighbors.

This does not fully represent, however, the high enthusiasm among Filipinos for all things Japanese, as shown in the Unmei Expo 2016: Career and Study Fair for Japanese Language Enthusiasts last October 16.



(MB.COM.PH) Unmei Expo 2016(MB.COM.PH)

The expo—organized by Unmei Nihongo Center, a leading Japanese language school in the Philippines—featured big names from the cosplay and anime scenes.

It was attended by Japanese companies, Japanese language speakers, industry workers, translators, interpreters, tourist guides and students.



(MB.COM.PH) Some of the booths at the Unmei Expo 2016(MB.COM.PH)

Learning Japanese in Japan

But more than appreciating Japanese culture, the expo also hosted international Japanese language schools to encourage Japanese enthusiasts to fly to Japan and learn Nihongo from the Japanese themselves.

1. Tokyo Central Japanese Language School

The school is located in the center of Tokyo’s Shinjuku district. The school uses direct method in teaching Japanese language courses. The school’s courses include those attuned to the different levels, needs, and study periods of their students.

They offer long-term international student course, short-term international student course, daily courses, summer courses, private lessons, business Japanese courses, and JLPT special prep course. The shortest course is the summer program, which lasts for two weeks.

2. Okayama Institute of Languages

Founded in May 1984, the school provides Japanese language education with the aim of educating young people with an international outlook and broadening world-wide contacts. The school offers short-term, long-term and special Japanese courses.

Students can also learn the language in-depth as the school engages their students in cultural activities and immerses them in Japanese family life.

3. Kyoto Institute of Culture & Language

International students from over 76 countries study at the language school. It offers a regular course lasting for two years and summer Japanese course, which is a 4-week intensive study course.

The school is located facing Shirakawa Street, about 15-minute walk from Ginkakuji Temple and Philosopher’s Walk.

4. Tokyo Hirata Japanese Language School

The school offers a much friendly way of teaching Japanese language and culture to foreign students. Part of the institution’s goals is to give their students the ability to utilize the knowledge that they experienced in Japan with their country’s people and other countries which follow the concept of globalization in the 21st century.

The college also provides their students a dormitory near the college

5. Osaka Bunka Kokusai Gakkou (Osaka Culture International School)

The school was founded in 1985 and was formerly known as the Osaka International School.

Aside from offering short-term and long-term courses, the institution also focuses on teaching lifestyle guidance to students.

The expo provided avenues for those who want to learn the Japanese language and find job opportunities in the land of the rising sun.

“Ever since interested ako sa Japanese culture. Looking for opportunity na din, para makatulong sa akin para makahanap ng trabaho [sa Japan],” said Rena, a student at Unmei.

Jucelle, a self-confessed Japanese enthusiast, said she wanted to inquire in the different language schools present at the event.

“Gusto ko kasi mag-abroad, mag-work sa Japan [one day],” she stated.

The tune of scholarship

The expo also featured facets of Japanese culture like their music. One of the highlights of the event is the Utattemi: Anime and J-pop Singing Contest.

Thirteen finalists sang their heart out to Japanese songs in order to win a full scholarship from Unmei Nihongo Center.

The finalists gave renditions of songs like “Mirae Kiroro,” Seiko Matsuda’s “Sweet Memories,” “High School of the Dead,” Itou Yuna’s “Trust You” and a Japanese version of “Let It Go.”