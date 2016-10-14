Leni backs call for lifting of land conversion ban

Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo has signed a petition for Malacañang to reconsider the issuance of a blanket Executive Order (EO) banning land conversions for two years, saying that the ban will adversely affect the homeless.

Robredo, chairperson of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC), affixed her signature to the petition on concerns that the proposed ban will “introduce further delays in the housing and resettlement processes.”

She said that such delay will “exacerbate the insurmountable housing backlog that we are working to address.”

Likewise to be affected when the two-year ban is implemented, according to the Vice President, are the housing projects in “Yolanda-affected and other disaster-stricken areas, since these sites are mostly within agricultural zones.”

Citing the impending lack of land for housing projects, the HUDCC chairperson is concerned that the prices of residential lands will go up and as a result, it will significantly reduce the supply of low-cost housing.

“By unnecessarily locking up the land resources for two years, including those that were already identified as suitable for socialized housing, this will make our mission far more difficult in solving the growing problem of homelessness,” she said.

Records from HUDCC showed that there is a housing backlog of 5.7 million that needs to be addressed by yearend.

This includes 1.5 million informal settler families (ISFs) that need resettlement and 1.8 families, who were victims of natural disasters between 2009 and 2014 that need immediate housing intervention.

HUDCC is one with other agencies such as Department of Finance (DOF), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) in opposing the ban on land conversion.

“Even as we move to reinvigorate the country’s agri sector, we hope that the steps we take will not hurt the homeless and prolong the agony of the families waiting for supportive housing,” Robredo said.