Leni mobilizes shelter agencies in Batanes

Shelter agencies, all under Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo, are moving to help rebuild Batanes after typhoon “Ferdie” left 2,455 damaged houses in the island province.

Robredo, who chairs the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC), said they will rebuild their homes for long-term use instead of building temporary shelters.

Vice President Ma. Leonor Robredo

“In Batanes, land is not much of a problem. Most people whose houses were damaged own the land. Our only problem is rebuilding,” she said in Filipino.

In rebuilding the damaged houses, she expressed her intention to construct “stronger shelters that can withstand next typhoons.”

The Vice President didn’t give a timeline on the housing assistance since typhoon victims need to comply with the requirements, but she wants the shelter agencies to work around the long process to provide the immediate housing aid.

“Is there a way to help them now? These people are in need of help, after and then, is that it? Is this because with the undertaking they will comply with the requirements?” she asked.

Robredo flew last Monday to storm-ravaged Batanes, where she personally witnessed the extent of the Ferdie’s damage to the houses, public buildings, and agricultural products. Power lines were still down while cellphone signal has been restored.

An initial report, according to Robredo, showed that 510 houses were totally destroyed by the typhoon while 400 were heavily damaged. There were 1,545 shelters that were also partially damaged.

Of the figures, most of the totally and partially damaged houses were in Basco with 1,088 while 900 houses were destroyed in Itbayat.

In total, Ferdie left P513 million worth of damages in Batanes.

“Itbayat is the hardest hit, the northernmost of the island. Several houses were destroyed… This is the first time that there were evacuees in Basco, which never had evacuees in the past so this is really different,” she said.

The Vice President went to the island province through an Air Force plane carrying relief goods for the typhoon victims. She brought relief packs consist of 500 kilograms of water and 190 kilograms of canned goods.

She said affected families are badly in need of supplies, from water to electricity, including construction materials to rebuild their houses.

“They have difficulties as far as the supplies are concerned. People who would extend help are there, but the problem is really transportation,” Robredo said.