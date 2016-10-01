Leni pushes zero-hunger program

Vice President Leni Robredo took her ‘laylayan’ project in Sibunag, Guimaras, where she underscored the need to implement an expanded zero hunger program, with food sourced from the country’s poorest farmers.

Vice President Leni Robredo, chair of the Housing and Coordinating Council, discusses her plan to speed up the processing of requirements for potential investors of socialized housing projects. (Juan Carlo de Vela/ Manila Bulletin/ mb.com.ph)

“Hunger can’t be addressed just by feeding (program). We should resolve hunger by not only helping people that they don’t starve, but also alleviating poverty. Poverty is the cause of hunger,” she told residents in Filipino during her recent visit in Guimaras.

Robredo promised that she would coordinate with the proper government agencies to help the common folks in the remote community especially those engage in organic farming and seaweed industry.

She said the Department of Science and Technology can provide the equipment and it could help in putting up common service facilities to improve their products.