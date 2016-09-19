 Lettuce heads | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Lettuce heads


September 19, 2016
A farmer in La Trinidad, Benguet, tends to his lettuce garden ready for December harvest. He is optimistic that his harvest will fetch a good price about 140 a kilo when Yuletide comes. (JJ Landingin/Manila Bulletin)

