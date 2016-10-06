Leyte town mayor arrested on drugs, firearms charges

Police arrested yesterday Mayor Rolando Espinosa of Albuera, Leyte, for his alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade in Eastern Visayas.

Chief Supt. Jovie Espenido, chief of police of Albuera, said two arrest warrants were served on Espinosa at around 8:30 a.m. yesterday, one in connection with illegal drugs and the other for illegal possession of firearms.

Espenido said the first arrest warrant is related to some 11 kilos of shabu seized from his house when lawmen raided his house several days after his surrender when his name cropped up in the drug list of President Duterte.

“The second arrest warrant was addressed to Mayor Espinosa and his son Kerwin for illegal possession if firearms. This is in connection with the encounter near his house,” Espenido said in a phone interview.

Espenido said there was no sign of any resistance. That the arrest warrant was served right in the police station. “He was just beside my office. He had been staying inside the police station after he sought police custody,” said Espenido.

“There was no special treatment whatsoever. We still handcuffed him. We presented him to the court that had issued the arrest warrant,” he added.

Espinosa surrendered to national police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa last July after his name was included in the first list of local chief executives made public by Duterte.

Aside from direct link to illegal drugs trade, Espinosa is also being tagged as a protector of his son Kerwin, allegedly the top drug lord in Eastern Visayas. Kerwin is still unaccounted for.

As soon as Espinosa was presented to the court, Espenido said a commitment order was issued, for the mayor to be detained at the Leyte Provincial in Baybay City.

“We subjected him to medical examination before the formal turnover to the Provincial Jail,” said Espenido.

He added that normal booking procedures were followed such as fingerprinting and taking of mug shots.

Espenido said he was informed Espinosa was assigned to be detained at Selda Uno.

Espenido said that with the turnover of Espinosa to the Provincial Jail, the Albuera police felt relieved, considering the awkwardness of having the mayor inside the police station.

Espinosa had sought police custody and vowed to cooperate in the ongoing prone against politicians and cops allegedly receiving drug money from his son Kerwin.

Espinosa used a room inside the police station as his temporary office of the mayor.

“With the issuance of the arrest warrant, his protective custody status ended,” said Espenido. The security of Espinosa was turned over to the Provincial Jail authorities.