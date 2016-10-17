LG announces pre-order promo for premium V20 smartphone
LG V20, the world’s first smartphone to run on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 and feature Hi-Fi Quad DAC Audio, will soon set foot in the Philippines with a pre-order promo preceding its arrival.
Commended by tech pundits worldwide to produce the purest audio experience and pro-quality videos, the LG V20 paved its own course for multimedia brilliance with a combination of winning picture and sound features: Manual Video Mode, Steady Record 2.0 and HD Audio Recorder. Its collaboration with audio veteran B&O PLAY engineers a natural, balanced sound, while its camera features give users a lot to play with—from the front and rear wide-angle lens to the Auto Shot to the Hybrid Auto Focus. Users can cook up excellent photos and videos with LG’s latest high-end device, condensed in a sophisticated and durable design made of lightweight aluminium and silicon-based material.
