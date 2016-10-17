LG announces pre-order promo for premium V20 smartphone

LG V20, the world’s first smartphone to run on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 and feature Hi-Fi Quad DAC Audio, will soon set foot in the Philippines with a pre-order promo preceding its arrival.

Commended by tech pundits worldwide to produce the purest audio experience and pro-quality videos, the LG V20 paved its own course for multimedia brilliance with a combination of winning picture and sound features: Manual Video Mode, Steady Record 2.0 and HD Audio Recorder. Its collaboration with audio veteran B&O PLAY engineers a natural, balanced sound, while its camera features give users a lot to play with—from the front and rear wide-angle lens to the Auto Shot to the Hybrid Auto Focus. Users can cook up excellent photos and videos with LG’s latest high-end device, condensed in a sophisticated and durable design made of lightweight aluminium and silicon-based material.

With a suggested retail price of Php 35,990, LG V20 is open for pre-orders which come with a free 200 GB micro SD card valued at Php 10,000 for interested buyers. From October 14 to 28, 2016, they must make a down payment of Php 5,000 (via cash or credit card) at their chosen participating store. Then from October 31 to December 30, 2016, buyers may claim their pre-order kit (V20 smartphone and 200 GB micro SD card) at that same store by paying the balance amount and presenting the official receipt (OR) of the down payment as well as the valid ID matching the OR.

