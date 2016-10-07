Like a political tsunami, Duterte delivers radical change

First 100 Days

It has been a turbulent and unconventional first 100 days in office for President Duterte, the controversial anti-establishment hero elected by a legion of followers.

Like a political tsunami carrying out radical change in the archipelago, the President has shown his maverick leadership style – strong and combative, especially in carrying out his campaign against drugs, crime, and corruption.

Armed with an unmatched bravado, the former mayor of Davao City has issued a shoot-to-kill order against drug suspects who resist arrest, endorsed the revival of death penalty, and named and shamed narco-politicians and policemen coddling them. He also resorted to profanity to insult those who stand in his way, causing shock and dismay from critics here and abroad.

The Duterte presidency has also been marked by his strong support for the military and police, his disdain for the trappings of power, and his love-hate relationship with the local and foreign press.

The crime-busting and foul-mouthed President, however, ran into trouble early in his term as the United States (US), United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), and human rights defenders expressed outrage over the spate of extrajudicial killings in the country. His drug campaign has left more than 3,000 dead, more than half alleged victims of summary executions.

Despite severe criticisms on his leadership, the President has no plans of slowing down his efforts to stamp out crime and corruption in the country. He said his campaign will not stop despite the “hypocrisy” of other countries and foreign groups who have criticized his alleged rights abuses under his war on illegal drugs.

“(They’ve asked me to) stop making noise. No, I cannot stop because I would lose the momentum,” the President said in his recent remarks before local officials.

“I cannot afford it because I am now the President. The momentum has to be there and it will be there for six years until the last pusher is taken out of this place,” he said.

RUNNING START

With strong political will and man-for-the-people agenda, the Duterte presidency was off to a running start.

Just three months in office, he has managed to pull several feats no other president could, such as the surrender of more than 700,000 drug addicts, the resumption of peace talks with the communist rebels, implementation of freedom of information within the executive branch.

He has been mad not only at drug dealers and narco-politicians but also corrupt public officials and “monster” oligarchs in the country. He has launched a name-and-shame campaign, identifying judges, governors, mayors, policemen with suspected drug links.

EXTENSION

Duterte, however, suffered a setback when he could not meet his campaign promise to suppress drugs within the first three to six months in office. The enormity of the drug problem prompted Duterte to ask for six-month-extension.

Recently, Duterte said he was tempted to declare martial law due to the worsening drug problem in the country. “But it is not feasible, they say, well fine. That’s why I declared a state of lawlessness because narco-politics has entered the country,” he said.

INDEPENDENT FOREIGN POLICY

The President also announced his plans toward an “independent foreign policy,” as he opposed any interference by foreign governments on domestic affairs. He has pushed for lesser dependence on the United States while forging closer alliances with Russia and China, perceived enemies of America.

Despite the noise generated by Duterte’s intemperate language, local businessmen are at awe at the President’s accomplishments, especially in the drug crackdown, in just three months in office.

“Ang pangako ni Presidente was the issue, the very important issue on drug and crimes. And on that aspect, we are very happy that he delivered,” said Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry president George Barcelon said.

Even the President’s appeal for a six-month extension to suppress drugs did not bother the business community. “Ang request ni President is to have it extended by another six months and I think that’s reasonable because of the gravity of this issue,” Barcelon said.

The President’s potty mouth appears to be the least of the concern of the business community. Donald Dee, the chairman emeritus of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), said the President is a “doer” carrying out his promises to the people since Day 1 in office, working on peace and order, infrastructure, energy, among others.

“If he gets angry, it is only because of his intensity, of his desire to see his objective done and done soonest,” Dee said.

MILITARY, POLICE SUPPORT

At the start of his term, the President has endeared himself to the military and police with assurances of legal protection in case of trouble in the line of duty.

In the first few weeks in office, Duterte visited several military and police camps around the country to rally support to suppress drug criminals and other lawless elements. He has approved higher salaries as well as combat pay for the uniformed personnel and promised to continue to modernize their weapons and equipment to perform better.

“For as long as I am the President, nobody but nobody – no military man or policeman will go to prison because they performed their duties. Ako ang magpakulong,” he said.

VP ROBREDO, THE CABINET

Helping the President in governance is the Cabinet, composed of childhood friends and former law schoolmates, and left-leaning activists. Duterte has repeatedly defended his Cabinet choices, saying he wants trustworthy and competent people in his official family.

But he got off on a rocky start with Vice President Leni Robredo with his hesitance to give her a Cabinet post due to his friendship with former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Robredo and Marcos were bitter rivals in the vice-presidential race last May. The former senator has filed a protest over Robredo’s victory.

Later, the President asked Robredo to head the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC). “She is beautiful, she is ladylike. She is kind. I have no problem with her as Cabinet member,” Duterte said.

NO VIP TREATMENT

Although he is the country’s most powerful leader, Duterte has shown no obsession for special treatment and prestige.

Known for his simplicity, Duterte has shown disdain for special treatment when traveling, formal work attire, and honorific salutations.

Airport authorities had to stop the presidential no-fly-zone rule whenever the chief executive flies. “I want this to stop. We should not be treated differently from the other suffering Filipino passengers,” the President said.

With his presidential plane offered to the military as an air ambulance, Duterte has travelled by chartered plane, commercial aircraft, or military helicopters to reach his destination in the provinces.

He has also shunned public events in Metro Manila to avoid worsening the traffic jams. He has opted to visit military and police camps around the country instead.

Duterte also prefers to be called “mayor” although he is formally addressed as “Mr. President.” He has already ordered officials not to call him “His Excellency” in all official communications.

LONELY AT THE TOP

When his presidential workload started to sink in, the President confessed to being lonely at the top. He claimed he was overworked and underpaid.

A night owl, Duterte often starts his day after noon, mostly to hold meetings with government officials. He ends his day at 3 a.m. and takes the barge from the Palace across Pasig River to his official residence in Bahay Pagbabago.

On weekends, he flies back to his hometown of Davao City, where he lives as close to his normal life before the presidency, visiting places, including his favorite bar.

PUBLIC SPEAKING

Another change he introduced to the presidency is his manner of public speaking. The President rejects prepared speeches and often delivers long, rambling impromptu remarks – including profane words – in his public engagements. In his State-of-the-Nation Address last July, he only read parts of his speech and gave ad-lib remarks for one hour and 32 minutes.

RELATIONS WITH THE PRESS

Like the other presidents before him, Duterte has a love-hate relationship with the members of the press.

Before he was sworn into office in early June, Duterte declared a boycott on the media supposedly to avoid what he called unfair treatment. Instead, his statements were made on state-owned People’s Television Network.

He ended the boycott almost two months later, holding a press briefing right after the oath-taking ceremony in the Palace.

COMMUNICATIONS TEAM

The President’s penchant for issuing provocative statements sends his communications team in a frenzy. Malacañang was recently under fire for giving conflicting statements on issues such as the declaration of the state of lawlessness, pullout of US troops in Mindanao, and the death sentence of drug convict Mary Jane Veloso. The President’s spokesmen and some Cabinet members were not in sync in their public statements, resulting in confusion.

Finally, the Palace declared that only Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella is authorized to speak on behalf of the President. Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar comes in only if Abella is not available.

President Duterte’s first 100 days in office delivered on his campaign promise to bring change. By now, there is no question that change has indeed come.