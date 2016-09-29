Lindsay Lohan spends time with Syrian refugees

American actress Lindsay Lohan visited Syrian refugees in a hospital in Istanbul on Sunday, September 25.

After Turkey has granted entry for Syrian refugees, Lohan made time to go to a hospital in Istanbul and check the condition of refugees.

The Mean Girls star spent time with the children and families in the hospital, who escaped the ISIS-dominated Aleppo.

In a post in her Instagram account, she introduces the Hussein family who experienced a traumatic escape from the war-torn country.

Aside lifting the spirits of the refugees in the Syria, she reportedly gave out gifts.

Despite the actress’ highly controversial drug and alcohol addiction, she has been into charitable work lately.

She previously attended a charity day for Caudwell Children, an organization that empowers disabled children.