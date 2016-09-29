Lindsay Lohan spends time with Syrian refugees
American actress Lindsay Lohan visited Syrian refugees in a hospital in Istanbul on Sunday, September 25.
After Turkey has granted entry for Syrian refugees, Lohan made time to go to a hospital in Istanbul and check the condition of refugees.
The Mean Girls star spent time with the children and families in the hospital, who escaped the ISIS-dominated Aleppo.
In a post in her Instagram account, she introduces the Hussein family who experienced a traumatic escape from the war-torn country.
@a_boynukalin #RefugeesWelcome #Turkey and #Compassion Meet the Hussein Family. The father, Mohammad, was injured severely in Aleppo and his wife left him and her three kids after they migrated to Turkey. The lovely girl is Heya (9) and her twin brother is Leys. The Sultanbeyli Municipality is covering their rent and kitchen expenses but the conditions of the house are very bad. The older brother was not in the house with us because although he is 17, he had to work in order to take better care of his family. #theworldisbiggerthan5
I can’t forget Heya whom I met during my visit to the Hussein family. She couldn’t care less about our gifts to her, whose mother has gone. She held me more and more tight when she sat on my lap. I sniffed her hair, took her hands and held her tight. I understood at that moment once again that we can do more for each other, that we should do more for each other. And we can start by giving support to #Turkey which did its part in this huge human tragedy called Syria by welcoming 3 million refugees. We should do more, starting today… #RefugeesWelcome #MassacreinAleppo #theworldisbiggerthan5 #love not #ignorancekills
Aside lifting the spirits of the refugees in the Syria, she reportedly gave out gifts.
Despite the actress’ highly controversial drug and alcohol addiction, she has been into charitable work lately.
She previously attended a charity day for Caudwell Children, an organization that empowers disabled children.