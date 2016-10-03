Lindsay Lohan’s finger chopped in boat mishap

Actress Lindsay Lohan lost part of her ring finger in a boating accident off Turkey on Sunday, October 2.

Entertainment website TMZ reported that Lohan was on a boat and was trying to pull up the boat anchor when she got entangled in it, with the anchor slicing the tip of her left ring finger.

She got dragged into the water and struggled to return to the boat.

Lohan’s friends found the part of her digit on the boat deck and they rushed her to the hospital, where a plastic surgeon reconnected her finger.

Lindsay Lohan’s Snapchat | mb.com.ph

The actress went to Snapchat to share the story of her bandaged finger to the world.

“This is the result of me trying to help anchor the boat by myself,” the 30-year-old actress laughed in her Snapchat video. “My poor finger.”