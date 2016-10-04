Lions, Altas duel for 2nd finals slot

Games Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

1 p.m. – Arellano vs San Beda (Jrs.)

4 p.m. – Perpetual vs San Beda (Srs.)

A dogfight is expected between top seed San Beda College and the underdog University of Perpetual Help today as they dispute the other finals berth in a knockout game of the NCAA Final Four at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 4 p.m. do-or-die game was arranged after the Altas stunned the Red Lions, 87-83, through the heroics of Gab Dagangon and the returning Bright Akhuetie.

Perpetual’s win not only forced the sudden-death encounter but it also registered its first semifinal victory in 12 years.

If the Altas sustain their hot shooting, they will become the first No. 4 team since the 2000 San Sebastian Stags to enter the finals.

San Beda, on the other hand, is determined to extend its streak of finals appearance to 11 years.

Playing the role of an interested observer are the Arellano University Chiefs, who earned the first entry into the title round following a 92-80 win over the Mapua Cardinals.

The best-of-three finals will start on Thursday.

Dagangon erupted for 27 points, including the go-ahead basket in the dying seconds, while Akhuetie played like a beast in his return from a team-imposed suspension to keep Perpetual alive and level the semis duel with twice-to-beat San Beda.

But Perpetual coach Jimwell Gican is bracing for a much-difficult battle where everything is earned and not given.

“Nagtagumpay kami sa duty namin sa Game 1,” said Gican. “But sabi ko nga its just Game 1, twice-to-beat sila. We need to prepare hard at sana makuha namin.”

Not only Dagangon and Akhuetie will be trusted upon to deliver anew, but also shooter Daryl Singontiko, pesky guard Keith Pido, GJ Ylagan and the team’s second import Prince Eze.