Liza Soberano reveals one of her major-turn ons

Liza Soberano is without a doubt one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation and many has been captured by her allure.



(mb.com.ph) Liza Soberano | Instagram(mb.com.ph)

Many – including international celebs – have been wanting to get the attention of the ‘Dolce Amore’ star.

But how can somebody make Liza notice them? The young actress revealed the answer herself.

During her visit at the Pinoy Big Brother house on Monday, Soberano admitted that one of her major turn-ons is when guys can eat “chili” (sili).

“I really like guys talaga that can eat sili. It’s a huge, like, turn-on for me,” Soberano said.

She added that her loveteam Enrique Gil also loves to eat chili. “Si Enrique nga mahilig din siyang kumain ng sili e. Kasabay ko siyang kumain ng sili. Contest kami e,” said the showbiz belle.

The young actress then shared that her love for chili started at a young age of six. She said her father and grandmother would always eat chili during their meals.

(With reports from ABS-CBN)