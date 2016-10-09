LizQuen: from on-screen partners to schoolmates

After last teaming up with Enrique Gil on the primetime soap “Dolce Amore,” Liza Soberano will soon follow his footsteps back to school.

Soberano had “inquired for admission” at the Southville International School Affiliated with Foreign Universities (SISFU), where Gil had enrolled to take up a business course, the school confirmed on its website.

ABS-CBN News reported that a Southville representative said Soberano, 18, passed the interview “with flying colors,” adding that she still has to complete her requirements for enrollment.

Should Soberano pursue her enrollment, she will be under the school’s INNOVE Education Solution, which provides flexible learning environment and solutions to students unable to commit to a regular school setting.

Some of INNOVE’s celebrity students include Jodi Sta. Maria, Winwyn Marquez and Coleen Garcia.