(LOOK) ‘Bato’ in all his crowning glory

While the country’s police chief exudes a tough, no-nonsense persona, especially in the government’s war against crime, corruption and illegal drugs, some people wondered how the skinhead “Bato” looked like in all his crowning glory. Until now.

PNP Director-General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa posted on his official Facebook page two pictures of him sporting a wig and donning a white button-down shirt on Thursday night, October 13.

He captioned the photos with a question to embattled Senator Leila de Lima: “You may or may not answer this question: Who is more handsome, me or Secretary (Vitaliano) Aguirre?” referring to the justice secretary and his famous toupee.

The new-look “Bato” is a certified looker: the PNP chief’s photos had garnered approximately 20,000 likes and was shared more than 1,100 times.