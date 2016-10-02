LOOK: Chinese “Hachiko” in landslide-hit village

A heartwarming display of a dog’s loyalty to his owner was captured in a landslide-hit village in eastern China’s Zhejiang province.



(Photo from People’s Daily) / mb.com.ph Dog waits for owner’s return at a landslide rescue site(Photo from People’s Daily) / mb.com.ph



The white dog, whose limbs and tail were soiled by mud, has been roaming around the rescue site at Sucun village in Suichang county, which was devastated by landslides on Wednesday, September 28.

The dog was waiting for the safe return of his owner, People’s Daily wrote. The owner’s fate remains unknown.

Some netizens likened the dog to Hachiko, the famed Japanese akita who waited for nearly a decade at a train station in Tokyo until his death in 1935 for the return of his owner, who had died in 1925.



The landslide killed eight people and buried 20 houses, ecns.cn reported. Nineteen people are still missing, while more than 1,460 residents were relocated.

Some 350,000 cubic meters of debris were unleashed in the landslide, which was triggered by rainstorms brought by Typhoon Megi, the report added.