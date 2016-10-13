(Look) Kaye–Paul Jake prenup photos are out

Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo look happily in love in their official prenup photos.

Taken at the rustic El Kabayo countryside in Subic, the long-time couple appeared sweet, serene and, at times, dramatic.

Castillo, on his Instagram account, shared a photo of him and Kaye kissing in the rain.

Abad and Castillo started out as friends until they became an item in 2014.

They got engaged in May 17, Abad’s 34th birthday, with the couple and witnesses in tears of joy as a kneeling Paul Jake popped the question and got Kaye’s yes.

They are still choosing their wedding date.