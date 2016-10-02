(Look) Moments before Miriam is laid to rest

Mourners continued to pay final respects to the late former senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago moments before her funeral.

A number of Santiago’s supporters went to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao, Quezon City at the last minute before the public viewing was officially closed.

Outside, pieces of artwork and letters paying homage to the Philippines’ Iron Lady abound.

After her funeral mass at around 1:00 pm, she will then be laid to rest beside the tomb of her son, Alexander, at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina.

