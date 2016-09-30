L’Oréal Professionnel launches ‘Style My Hair’ app

Have you ever had that dilemma where you just want to try a different hairstyle but you’re uncertain whether it’ll look good on you or not? And then when you have finally decided to change up your hair, you ended up regretting it? If yes, then L’Oréal Professionnel’s new app is for you.



(mb.com.ph) LP Style My Hair App(mb.com.ph)

With the hairstyling app, Style My Hair, one’s pre-hairstyling jitters will certainly be eliminated for good.

The app gives a virtual simulation ofa salon experience, allowing users to modify their hairstyle choices based on cut, color, color intensity, and hair length.

L’Oréal’s new app contains an extensive catalog of hairstyles and hair colors that users can virtually see on themselves as they upload a photo to which their chosen hairstyle and hair color is digitally rendered.

Basically, the app helps its users to see if a certain hairstyle and hair color suits them or not.

Style My hair is also an all-around go-to resource for all things hairstyle. Those who use the app can also share all their looks in their very own hair gallery; view the necessary L’Oréal Professionnel hair care products that can help them maintain their chosen look; and locate nearest L’Oréal Professionnel hair expert that could execute their virtual hair look in real life by simply tapping on the Find My Hairdresser option .

The Style My Hair App is available for download in Android 4.0 phones and on the App store, for IOS 7.0 and above.