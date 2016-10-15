Loren: PhilHealth coverage for all by 2017

The Senate is determined to place an additional eight million Filipinos under Philippine Health (PhilHealth) coverage next year and vowed to provide an extra P3 billion to the Department of Health’s (DOH) P144-billion budget for 2017 in order to see this through.

Senator Loren Legarda, chairwoman of the Senate finance committee, augmented the budget of the DOH to achieve the national government’s target to have all Filipinos covered by PhilHealth in 2017.

MB File – Philhealth logo

The projected figure represents the number of Filipinos still not covered by PhilHealth.

Legarda, principal author of the Mandatory Universal Healthcare Coverage Act, said that the health of the public deserves to be on top of the priorities of government.

“It is our duty, in serving the public, to extend basic healthcare protection to all our citizens,’’ she stressed.

“In the 2017 budget, we will cover all Filipinos under PhilHealth, and for indigent patients, they will not pay for anything in government hospitals under the No Balance Billing (NBB),” she said.

During the budget hearing, Legarda expressed support to other priority programs of the DOH.

Legarda said she welcomes the anticipated issuance by Malacañang of an Executive Order banning smoking in closed public areas and designating smoking areas in public open spaces.

Based on the Tobacco Atlas of the World Lung Foundation and American Cancer Society, at least 71,850 deaths in the Philippines every year are attributed to tobacco-related diseases.

Moreover, second-hand smoking increases the risks of contracting lung cancer by 30 percent and coronary heart disease by 25 percent.

The 2011 Global Youth Tobacco Survey further notes that, among 13 to 15-year-old Filipinos, at least two out of five are exposed to second-hand smoking at home, while three out of five are exposed to it outside the home.

“The ill effects of cigarette smoking to both smokers and second-hand smokers remain a serious threat to the health of Filipinos and, thus, must be addressed,” Legarda explained.

Legarda said she will include a special provision under the 2017 national budget mandating the conduct of information and education campaign in schools and communities on the evils of cigarettes, alcohol and illegal drugs.