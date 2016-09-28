‘Love in the Moonlight’ ranks first among Korean dramas

Park Bogum (right) and Kim Yoo-jung in “Love in the Moonlight.” (Photo courtesy of the drama’s Instagram account)

The Korean period drama “Love in the Moonlight,” which stars actor Park Bogum, ranked No. 1 in a list recently released by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation.

The drama earned a score of 126.91 million based on brand reputation data on consumer behavior, communication index, participation and media values.

In the drama, Park Bogum plays Crown Prince Lee Yeong while actress Kim Yoo-jung plays a eunuch.

At second place is “Jealousy Incarnate” starring Gong Hyo-jin and Jo Jung-suk, which got 51.78 million.

Third place is occupied by Lee Joon-gi and IU’s period drama “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” with a score of 35.03 million followed by “Drinking Solo” with 31.31 million; “Cinderella and Four Knights,” 29.91 million; “The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop,” 24.79 million; “On the Way to the Airport,” 23.15 million; “Shopaholic Louis,” 21.66 million; “Fantastic,” 21.44 million; and “Our Gab Soon,” 19.78 million.

“Secrets of Women” ranked 11th followed by “Blow Breeze,” “The Flower in Prison,” “Strange Family,” “The Second Last Love,” “Here Comes Love,” “Good Person,” “Start Again,” “Working Mother, Babysitter Father,” “The Sun in the Sky,” “You Are a Gift” and “The K2.”

“Love in the Moonlight” premiered on Aug. 22 at 17th based on Nielsen ratings. It jumped to fourth place on its third episode. For its 10th episode on Sept. 20, it placed second overall with a rating of 19.6 percent.

Before this, Park Bogum also topped the brand reputation index for September among Korean drama stars followed by Kim Yoo-jung. His popularity soared through the 2015 hit drama “Reply 1988.”