LPA to bring rains to Visayas, Mindanao
MANILA — A low pressure area (LPA) will bring rains to Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
The LPA was estimated at 650 km east of Borongan City (11.4ºN, 131.4ºE).
PAGASA said in its 5:00 a.m. weather bulletin that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will similarly affect the areas.
The state weather bureau noted Visayas, Mindanao, Mimaropa and Bicol will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms, including the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.
Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.
Northern Luzon and its coastal waters will have moderate to occasionally strong winds from the east to southeast, causing seas to be moderate to occasionally rough.
Meanwhile, Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds coming from the southwest to northwest.
Other parts of Luzon will have slight to moderate seas due to light to moderate winds blowing from the east to northeast.