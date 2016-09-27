LRT 1 management asked to explain viral video

Department of Transportation (DOTr) has called the attention of LRT Line 1 management after a video showing the abrupt closure of the train’s doors went viral.

The clip was uploaded by one Seemon Florano Monday night. As of posting, the video has been shared more than 17,800 times.

“Sabi nila nakakatakot daw ang Train to Busan. Di ko pa kase napanood. Pero sigurado ako na nakakatakot itong nasaksihan ko,” Florano captioned his video.

The train bound to Baclaran were carrying passengers at a station when the doors slammed suddenly, leaving the passengers in a state of shock.

DOTr stated in their Facebook page that the management of LRT Line 1 has pledged to conduct a swift and thorough investigation on the matter which includes reaching out to Mr. Florano for specific details on the incident.

The department also requested all train passengers to alert station personnel in case similar events happen again.

“Rest assured that this administration will do its best not to compromise the safety of our commuters,” the department disclosed.