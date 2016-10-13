LRTA loses two tax cases

The Court of Tax Appeals has rejected the two separate petitions of the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) to stop the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) from collecting some P8.6 million in back taxes, saying it has no authority to do so.

MB FILE – Train operator (Credit to LRTA) / MB.COM.PH

In its first resolution, the court’s First Division stated it cannot interfere with the tax collection function of the BIR as it concerned non-remittance of P5.1 million in expanded withholding tax (EWT) arising from non-withholding of income payments to the Manila Electric Company as LRTA.

The government-owned rail agency supervises and maintains the operations of the elevated railway system in Metro Manila.

LRTA said the assessment should be compromised or cancelled because it was “unjust or excessive.”

The court, however, said the BIR commissioner has the sole authority or discretion to abate and compromise the taxpayer’s tax liability under Section 204 of the Tax Code and implemented by Revenue Regulations 13-2001.

In another 14-page decision, the court en banc said it is deprived of jurisdiction on cases brought before it more than 30 days after the BIR commissioner has issued his or her final assessment as prescribed by Section 228 of the Tax Code.

The court noted that LRTA received final assessment notice on April 26, 2011 and had until May 26,2011 to bring the case to the tax court.

However, it said, LRTA submitted its petition to annul the P3.5-million deficiency income, value-added and withholding tax for 2003 only on September 11, 2014.

In denying the petition, the en banc said “it is deprived of jurisdiction to rule on the fallibility, much less behavior on the substantive validity of the subject assessments.”