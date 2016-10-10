Luzon newsbits for October 09, 2016



(Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia) Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan Map(Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia)

Seized expired meat to become fertilizer

Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan — Farmers will benefit from the five million kilos of expired frozen meat seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) which will be subject for composting today. The BOC and other concerned agencies, including the National Hog Raisers Federation and Samahang Industiya ng Magsasaka, decided that the 5 million kilos of frozen meat be utilized to make at least 2 or 3 million kilos of organic fertilizer. They will be transported to sanitary landfill site for composting in barangay San Mateo, Norsagaray, Bulacan. (Liezle Basa Iñigo)

Malolos City, Bulacan (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Pearl Award for Singkaban Festival

Malolos city, Bulacan — The colorful celebration of Bulacan’s diverse culture and arts better known as the “Singkaban Festival” has been awarded by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Association of Tourism Officers of The Philippines (ATOP) as this year’s Pearl Awardee for Best Tourism Month/Weeklong Celebration – provincial category in the ATOP-DOT Best Tourism Practices of the Philippines Awards 2016 held at the Royce Hotel, Clarkfield, Pampanga recently. The province was chosen as the recipient of the award because of the exceptional implementation of programs and activities of the Provincial History, Arts, Culture and Tourism Office (PHACTO) that promoted the cultural legacies of Bulacan as the home of talents, artistry and uniqueness in preserving its history. Gov. Wilhelmino M. Sy-Alvarado expressed elation over the award and lauded the efforts of Bulakeños to promote culture and tourism. (Freddie C. Velez)



(Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia) Umingan, Pangasinan Map(Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia)

Rainwater system installed in schools

Umingan, Pangasinan — In innovative way to maximize rainwater for sanitation purposes was established in the province of Quirino. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Office 2, through the Quirino District Engineering Office (QDEO), completed the construction of Rain Water Collection System (RWCS) in 19 different schools of the province recently. The RCWS was established in elementary and secondary schools in the municipalities of Aglipay, Cabarroguis, Diffun, Maddela and Nagtipunan. The RCWS collects rainwater through pipes connected from the roofing of the school buildings and distributed to toilets and washrooms. (Liezle Basa Iñigo)